Skoda Auto India head Sudhir Rao resigns

Skoda Auto India will be announcing Sudhir Rao’s successor in due course, the company said. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd head Sudhir Rao has resigned after leading the operations for more than five years.

“Rao will be leaving Skoda Auto at his own request on June 30, 2017,” a Skoda Auto India spokesperson said in a statement. The company would be announcing his successor in due course, it added, without sharing a timeline. Rao (57) had joined Skoda Auto India as chairman and managing director on 1 March 2012. Before joining Skoda, Rao ran an international car brand’s India activities as chief operating officer.

He had joined the company at a time when it was facing challenges in Indian market, especially with customer complaints over sales service. Last year, Skoda Auto India had reported sales of 13,370 units as against 15,457 units in 2015, down 13.5%.