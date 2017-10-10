Honeywell review options to keep bulk of aerospace business
New York/Bangalore: Honeywell International Inc. unveiled a corporate makeover on Tuesday that ties its growth more strongly to aerospace technology—the opposite of what activist investor Third Point Capital has urged since April.
The results of the manufacturer’s portfolio review announced before US markets opened said it would spin off its home and ADI global distribution business and transportation systems into two independent, publicly-traded companies by the end of 2018.
The company said the two businesses together generated annualized revenue of $7.5 billion.
In the statement it also raised the low-end of its full-year 2017 earnings guidance by 5 cents to $7.05 - $7.10, excluding any pension mark-to-market adjustment.
Its shares were up about 1% in light pre-market trading following the announcement.
Honeywell chief executive officer Darius Adamczyk, like his peers at other industrial conglomerates, has been under pressure to pull apart a portfolio of disparate businesses that includes automotive turbo chargers, burglar alarms and the Xtratuf boots popular in Alaska’s fishing industry.
By retaining its aerospace businesses, Honeywell defies Third Point’s calls to spin off a division which accounted for about 36% of total revenue in 2016.
The spin off includes the low-margin automotive turbocharger business, joining other companies, including auto supplier Delphi Automotive Plc, in shedding technology tied to the internal combustion engine as regulators around the world crack down on emissions and talk of mandating a switch to battery-electric vehicles over the next two decades.
The new homes and global distribution business would provide services in home heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) controls and security markets, and would be a distributor of security and fire protection products. Reuters
Latest News »
- Donald Trump wants to compare IQ tests with top US diplomat after alleged ‘moron’ remark
- Fresh equity supply, weak FII interest may lead to subdued or flat markets in 2017
- Delhi Metro: Delhi Assembly forms panel to examine fare hike
- Piramal Enterprises to invest $55 million in API capacity expansion
- Air France says in advanced talks with Jet Airways over a partnership
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
GIC Re share issue is a shot in the dark for investors, but a good one
Why Tata’s N. Chandrasekaran needs to deal with the good, the bad, and the ugly
Steel: rising exports and low but steady domestic demand keep hopes alive
Offers for sale dominate IPOs
New lending rate regime: Is RBI fixing what is not broken?