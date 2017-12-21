HC backs Delhi airport operator DIAL’s directive asking airlines to shift operations

IndiGo had moved the Delhi high court in November challenging DIAL’s directive under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, calling it arbitrary, discriminatory, illegal and mala fide. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to quash a Delhi International Airport Pvt. Ltd (DIAL) order asking airlines operating from Terminal 1 to shift a third of their flights to Terminal 2.

DIAL had made the decision to expand the terminal to meet growing passenger numbers.

Justice A.K. Chawla dismissed the petition filed by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which operates low-fare airline IndiGo, challenging the DIAL direction.

DIAL had directed IndiGo and Spicejet to relocate their operations in “part” and split their operations by shifting flights to and from some sectors, namely Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, to Terminal 2 starting 4 January.

IndiGo said this would result in confusion and inconvenience for passengers and strain its operations.

IndiGo had moved the Delhi high court in November challenging DIAL’s directive under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, calling it arbitrary, discriminatory, illegal and mala fide. The airline had referred to DIAL’s ‘unilateral’ decision as constituting an abuse of authority given to it by the civil aviation ministry.