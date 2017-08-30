Govt to use Hindon Air Force base as back-up for Delhi Airport in winter

No airport is allowed operations within 150 km of Delhi airport , according to a privatisation contract. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has agreed to allow Hindon Air Force Base to be used for regional flights in winter to back up congested Delhi Airport, aviation secretary R. N. Chaubey said on Wednesday during a aviation conference.

Hindon Air Force Base is located close to Ghaziabad and will have soon host a civilian enclave, the aviation secretary said, adding talks with GMR Infrastructure Ltd-led Delhi Airport are also on to seek approvals.

No airport is allowed operations within 150km of Delhi airport , according to a privatisation contract. Chaubey said he is very hopeful GMR will agree.

No new slots will also be given at Mumbai airport in the winter season as it is already congested, he said.