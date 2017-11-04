 Jeff Bezos sells $1.1 billion Amazon shares with stock at record - Livemint
Jeff Bezos sells $1.1 billion Amazon shares with stock at record

Jeff Bezos sells $1.1 billion Amazon shares for $1.1 billion. The sale represents 1.3% of his holding, leaves 16.4% stake in the retailer with him
Tom Metcalf
Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
New York: Jeff Bezos sold a million Amazon.com Inc. shares this week for $1.1 billion, according to a US securities filing on Friday. The sale represented 1.3% of his holding and leaves Bezos with a 16.4% stake in the retailer.

The world’s richest man said in April he would sell $1 billion a year in Amazon stock to fund Blue Origin LLC, the rocket company fuelling his dream of sending people into space. He had already sold another batch of a million shares in May. Bloomberg

