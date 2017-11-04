Jeff Bezos sells $1.1 billion Amazon shares with stock at record
Jeff Bezos sells $1.1 billion Amazon shares for $1.1 billion. The sale represents 1.3% of his holding, leaves 16.4% stake in the retailer with him
New York: Jeff Bezos sold a million Amazon.com Inc. shares this week for $1.1 billion, according to a US securities filing on Friday. The sale represented 1.3% of his holding and leaves Bezos with a 16.4% stake in the retailer.
The world’s richest man said in April he would sell $1 billion a year in Amazon stock to fund Blue Origin LLC, the rocket company fuelling his dream of sending people into space. He had already sold another batch of a million shares in May. Bloomberg
First Published: Sat, Nov 04 2017. 09 01 AM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Strong execution continues to propel Bharat Electronics
Vedanta’s Q2 shows upbeat sales growth but costs a worry
Indian IT’s hiring freeze suggests weak demand will continue
No government push to GDP growth in September quarter
PMI: Restocking bounce short-lived, GST clouds over manufacturing sector darken
Share