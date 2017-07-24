Bharti Infratel Q1 consolidated profit falls 12%

Bengaluru: Telecom tower infrastructure provider Bharti Infratel Ltd on Monday said its consolidated profit fell about 12% in the first quarter, hurt by higher tax expenses.

Consolidated profit after tax for the three months ended 30 June came in at Rs6.64 billion, while total income grew about 9% to Rs16.07 billion.

More From Livemint »

Analysts on average expected a net profit of Rs6.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total income tax expenses rose about three times to Rs25.88 billion. Reuters