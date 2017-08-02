Edelweiss Financial Services Q1 net profit rises 41%

A file photo of Nitin Jain, global asset wealth management of Edelweiss Group. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Edelweiss Financial Services on Wednesday reported a 40.5% jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs196.3 crore for the first quarter ended June.

The company’s net profit in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17 had stood at Rs139.68 crore.

“Total income increased to Rs1,887.87 crore for the quarter ended June 2017 as against Rs 1,465.40 crore in the same period a year ago,” the company said in a BSE filing.

Edelweiss Group is a diversified financial services company with presence in retail segments through life insurance, housing finance, mutual fund and retail financial markets. Shares of the company were trading 3.13% up at Rs210.55 on the BSE.