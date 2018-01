Tata Motors global sales up 22% in December

In the passenger vehicles segment of Tata Motors, total sales grew by 8% at 69,495 units in December. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Wednesday reported 23% increase in total global sales at 1,16,677 units for December 2017.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in December 2017 were at 47,182 units, an increase of 53% over the same month previous year, the company said in a statement.

In the passenger vehicles segment, total sales grew by 8% at 69,495 units last month.

The company said its British arm Jaguar Land Rover clocked total global sales of 55,066 units in December, out of which 16,826 units were of Jaguar and 38,240 units were of Land Rover.