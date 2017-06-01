Airtel, Telenor approach NCLT for merger approval, following Sebi nod

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel and Telenor India on Thursday filed a joint application before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for approval of their merger following nod from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and stock exchanges—BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE).

“Telenor India and Airtel have today (Thursday) filed the joint company application before the New Delhi Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal for approval of the proposed scheme of merger. The merger is inter alia subject to other statutory approvals including from the Competition Commission of India,” Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

The company said that it has received the approval of the Sebi, BSE and NSE for the proposed scheme of merger. Airtel and Telenor signed the agreement for merger in February 2017 under which Airtel will acquire Telenor India’s running operations in seven circles — Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West) and Assam.

“These circles represent a high population concentration and therefore, offer a high potential for growth. The proposed acquisition will include transfer of all of Telenor India’s assets and customers, further augmenting Airtel’s overall customer base and network,” the statement said.

It will also enable Airtel to further bolster its strong spectrum footprint in these seven circles, with the addition of 43.4 MHz spectrum in the 1800 MHz band — widely known as 2G spectrum but it is now being used for 4G services as well.