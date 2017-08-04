Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Aug 04 2017. 03 55 PM IST

HPCL Q1 profit falls nearly 56%, misses estimates

HPCL reports a net profit of Rs925 crore for the June quarter of 2017-18, as against Rs2,098 crore in the year-ago period
Samantha Kareen Nair
Analysts on average expected HPCL to post a profit of Rs1,028 crore in the June quarter. Photo: Mint
Analysts on average expected HPCL to post a profit of Rs1,028 crore in the June quarter. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: State-owned oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd said on Friday that its profit fell 56% in the first quarter of 2017-18, missing analysts’ estimates.

Net profit for the quarter ended 30 June came in at Rs925 crore ($145.26 million), as against Rs2,098 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs1,028 crore in the June quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross refining margins, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed, dropped to $5.86 per barrel, compared with $6.83 per barrel in the same period in 2016.

