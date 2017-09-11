Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 11 28 AM IST

Car sales rise 11.8% in August, passenger vehicle sales up 13.76%: Siam data

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rise 13.76% to 294,335 units in August from 258,737 units in the same month last year, according to Siam data
PTI
Car sales rose 11.8% to 1,98,811 units as against 1,77,829 units in August 2016, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). Photo: Reuters
Car sales rose 11.8% to 1,98,811 units as against 1,77,829 units in August 2016, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 13.76% to 294,335 units in August from 258,737 units in the same month last year.

Car sales were up 11.8% to 198,811 units as against 177,829 units in August last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). Motorcycle sales in August jumped by 12.93% to 1,135,699 units as against 1,005,654 units in August 2016.

Total two-wheeler sales in August grew 14.69% to 1,891,062 units compared to 1,648,871 units in the year-ago month. Sales of commercial vehicles rose by 23.22% to 65,310 units in August, Siam said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 14.49% to 2,302,158 units from 2,001,802 units in August 2016, it added.

First Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 11 28 AM IST
Topics: Car sales August car sales passenger vehicles Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM

