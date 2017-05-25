Cipla Q4 net loss narrows to Rs61.79 crore

New Delhi: Pharmaceutical company Cipla on Thursday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs61.79 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on 31 March.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs92.83 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total income of the company rose to Rs3,604.79 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs3,373.91 crore for the same period one year ago. For the fiscal year ended on 31 March this year, the net profit of the company stood at Rs1,006.39 crore.

It was Rs1,359.99 crore for the year-ago period. Total income of the company stood at Rs14,858.93 crore for the fiscal that ended on 31 March as against Rs13,998.31 crore for the previous fiscal year.

In another filing, the company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs2 per equity share for the year 2016-2017. Shares of Cipla closed 3.12% lower at Rs504.10 per scrip on the BSE on Thursday.