Crompton Greaves in queue to buy Kenstar from Videocon

Crompton Greaves submitted a bid on 20 September for the acquisition of Kenstar business and Kenstar brand. Photo: Prajakta Patil/Mint

New Delhi: Electrical appliances maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Friday said it has submitted a bid for the acquisition of home appliances brand Kenstar from debt-laden Videocon Group.

The company submitted a bid on 20 September as an expression of interest for the acquisition of Kenstar business and Kenstar brand, Crompton Greaves said in a regulatory filing. It further said the submission is in response to invitation received by the company from Videocon Industries Ltd and their affiliates through invitation letter dated 6 September.

Kenstar, a subsidiary of the Videocon group, makes kitchen appliances, TVs, air conditioners, air coolers and health appliances.

The price of the bid was, however, not disclosed by the company. The result of the bid process have not yet been announced, the company said, adding that no binding transaction documents have been executed between the company and the sellers and there have been no negotiations so far.

The Videocon group, which is struggling with a debt of over Rs40,000 crore has been considering sale of its various assets over the past few years to bring down the debt.

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd, had in June 2013 bought 10% stake in the Offshore Area 1 from Videocon Group for $2.475 billion. The proceeds were used to repay bank loans in India and abroad.

The group has also decided to merge its direct-to-home business with Dish TV. It had also sold its spectrum in six circles for a consideration of Rs4,428 crore to telecom major Bharti Airtel.

On Friday, shares of Crompton Greaves closed at Rs224, up 3.85% on BSE, while the Sensex rose 222.19 points to 31, 814.22.