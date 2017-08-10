Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21% to Rs347 crore, misses estimates
Motherson Sumi said net sales outside India rose 25.5% to Rs11,370 crore
Bengaluru: Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd reported a 21% fall in quarterly profit, missing analyst estimates.
Profit fell to Rs347 crore in its first quarter ended 30 June, from Rs439 crore a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. Net sales outside India rose 25.5% to Rs11,370 crore, while total expenses were up 26%.
Analysts had on average expected the company to post a profit of Rs476 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
First Published: Thu, Aug 10 2017. 12 57 PM IST
