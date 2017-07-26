Mondelez India, Amazon to launch online chocolate-sweet store

Mumbai: With a view to tap the e-commerce market, leading chocolate and confectionery maker Mondelez India on Wednesday said it has tied-up with Amazon India to launch a virtual ‘Chocolate and Sweet Store’.

The Chocolate and Sweet Store will focus on the gifting segment and customise offerings for individual consumers, enhancing the gifting portfolio, the company said in a statement issued here.

“Globally, we have an ambitious target to generate $1 billion in e-commerce revenue by 2020, and we are focusing our investments strategically on associations that help us develop best in class sales and distribution proficiencies with strong go-to- market capabilities,” Mondelez India e-commerce Lead, Abhishek Ahluwalia, said.

“E-commerce is the fastest-growing channel for our business. As a successful e-commerce giant, Amazon.in is the perfect platform to connect us with more consumers.

This strategic partnership with a major e-commerce giant like Amazon.in, will help us drive penetration of our chocolate portfolio,” he added. The virtual store will house most of the company’s chocolate portfolio.