Tata Motors may phase out Nano from domestic market soon
Tata Motors is not willing to make fresh investments in Nano to prepare the ‘World’s cheapest car’ to clear the mandatory crash-test from 2019 onwards
New Delhi: Tata Motors may soon phase out small car Nano. A report in Business Line says that Tata Motors may soon stop investing in Nano, which had made it presence in India’s domestic market as ‘people’s car’.
The report further added that the decision to phase out ‘world’s cheapest car’ has been taken by the management, as it has not been able to grow on its own. Of all the automobiles produced by the Tata group, Nano continues to be the worst performer in the segment, the report added.
The report confirms that the company may continue to produce Nano for the export markets. If the Nano has to continue selling in India, it would have to prepare to clear the mandatory crash-test from 2019 onwards. This would require fresh investments, which Tata Motors may be unwilling to make, says the report.
Nano was Ratan Tata’s brainchild launched by the company in 2009. The car was initially launched with a price of Rs100,000, which has increased with time. Currently, the small car sells at approx. Rs 2.69 lakh.