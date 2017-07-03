Melwyn Rego takes over as CEO of Syndicate bank

Mangaluru: Melwyn Rego, former chairman of the Bank of India, has been appointed as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Manipal-based Syndicate Bank.

Rego assumed charge on 1 July, a bank press release said. He had earlier served as deputy managing director of IDBI Bank, CEO of IDBI Homefinance and as its Head- International Banking Division spearheading the overseas initiatives of IDBI, it added.