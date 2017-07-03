Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 01 17 PM IST

Melwyn Rego takes over as CEO of Syndicate bank

Melwyn Rego, former chairman of the Bank of India, assumed charge as new CEO for Syndicate bank on 1 July

PTI
Syndicate Bank gets new CEO Melwyn Rego. Photo: Bloomberg
Syndicate Bank gets new CEO Melwyn Rego. Photo: Bloomberg

Mangaluru: Melwyn Rego, former chairman of the Bank of India, has been appointed as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Manipal-based Syndicate Bank.

Rego assumed charge on 1 July, a bank press release said. He had earlier served as deputy managing director of IDBI Bank, CEO of IDBI Homefinance and as its Head- International Banking Division spearheading the overseas initiatives of IDBI, it added.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 01 17 PM IST
    Topics: Syndicate bank Syndicate bank CEO Melwyn Rego Bank of India Banks

