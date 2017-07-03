Melwyn Rego takes over as CEO of Syndicate bank
Melwyn Rego, former chairman of the Bank of India, assumed charge as new CEO for Syndicate bank on 1 July
Latest News »
- Boldness required to drive change, says Narendra Modi
- Avoid signing into new apps using your social media accounts
- India successfully test-fires indigenous surface-to-air short range missile
- NSE may re-submit IPO application with new financials: Sebi chief
- Why risks to inflation in India are on the rise
Mangaluru: Melwyn Rego, former chairman of the Bank of India, has been appointed as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Manipal-based Syndicate Bank.
Rego assumed charge on 1 July, a bank press release said. He had earlier served as deputy managing director of IDBI Bank, CEO of IDBI Homefinance and as its Head- International Banking Division spearheading the overseas initiatives of IDBI, it added.
More From Livemint »
First Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 01 17 PM IST
Mint on Sunday »
Share