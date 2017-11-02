ITC launches fruit and vegetable brand Farmland

ITC introduced four variants of potatoes on Thursday. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: FMCG major ITC Ltd on Thursday came out with a new brand, Farmland, marking its foray into the fresh fruits and vegetables segment.

The company on Thursday introduced four variants of potatoes, which will be available in Delhi from this week, and soon introduce them in other metro markets. Besides, the company will introduce apples by the next quarter under the new brand.

“We are introducing potatoes in Delhi. It would be available in seven metros in the next 12 months,” said S. Sivakumar, ITC Group head, agri business and IT. Farmland potatoes will be sold through neighbourhood stores, organized retail and e-commerce platforms.

In the first phase, the company will target metro markets and its products will be sold at 10-15% premium over local prices. “The total potato market in India is valued around Rs70,000 crore in which consumption from the metro markets is around Rs5,000 crore,” he added.

The four introductory Farmland potatoes are of naturally low sugar potatoes, potatoes with natural antioxidants, baby potatoes for special dishes and French fry potatoes.