Raymond CMD urges shareholders to vote against JK House sale at AGM

Mumbai: In the ongoing controversy over Raymond Ltd’s proposed sale of JK House to members of the promoter Singhania family, chairman and managing director Gautam Singhania has urged shareholders to vote against the sale.

In an email statement to the media, Singhania said he personally did not approve of the transaction but will abstain from voting on it during the company’s upcoming annual general meeting as he is an interested party.

“The tripartite agreement entered in year 2007 between the company, lessor and occupants, all of whom were related parties, to offer apartments for sale at a substantial discount to the current prevailing market prices which would cause a major loss to the company and shareholders,” Singhania said in the statement. “Keeping this in mind, the company decided not to act on this agreement.”

The tripartite agreement signed in 2007 is between Raymond, which owns JK House, Pashmina Holdings Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company), and four members of Gautam Singhania’s immediate family including his father and younger brother. Under the agreement, the duplex apartments were sublet to each of the four members via the lessee Pashmina Holdings.

“Needless to say, as a related party I am required to abstain from voting on this resolution,” Singhania said in the statement. “However, my personal opinion would be to vote against the resolution in interest of the shareholders and company.”

Currently, three of the four Singhania family members have filed arbitration suits against Raymond, demanding the sale of their respective flats in JK House for the price agreed on in the 2007 agreement.

The matter is pending in the Bombay high court.

Raymond bought the South Mumbai property JK House (comprising four duplex flats, a flagship Raymond store, and a museum) in 1945 as a residence for the company’s promoters and directors. The company, in an annual general meeting notification, proposed to sell the property to the four sub-lessees for Rs9,200 per square feet. Proxy advisory firm IiAS wrote in a note on 24 May that this price would be at a 90% discount to the prevailing market value, causing an “opportunity loss” of nearly Rs650 crore to Raymond’s shareholders. It recommended that shareholders vote against the transaction, calling Raymond “The Complete Rip-Off”.

Another proxy advisory firm, Stakeholder Empowerment Service said in a note dated 5 June that the proposed transaction was “abusive in nature”.

“Why and how property of a public company be allowed to be used exclusively by directors and their family,” the note said. “The lease rights of Pashmina Holdings must be cancelled and same way sublease agreement with other related party be cancelled.”

The note also said that the proposed sale price of Rs9,200 per sq. ft was arbitrary. “If that is the fair price, even SES would like to purchase flats in JK House,” the note said. “And there would be many more willing buyers willing to do so. This very clearly indicates that price is not fair but favourable to promoters.”