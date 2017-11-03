Unichem Laboratories Q2 profit at Rs45.82 crore

Standalone revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs428.11 crore for the quarter under consideration. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs45.82 crore for the second quarter ended on 30 September 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs20.52 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Unichem Laboratories said in a filing to BSE. Standalone revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs428.11 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs368.03 crore for the same period year ago. The results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2017 are not comparable with previous periods presented in the results, Unichem Laboratories said.

Shares of Unichem Laboratories closed at Rs313.30 per scrip on BSE Friday, up 0.59% from previous close.