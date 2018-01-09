Deals Buzz: Vedanta leads Electrosteel race with highest offer

Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta submitted the highest bid for bankrupt Electrosteel Steels, ahead of Tata Group’s bid. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Banks may sell loans in RBI’s second list to ARCs in absence of bidders

In the absence of suitable bidders, banks may choose to sell to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) many of the 28 stressed loan accounts the central bank asked them to resolve by 13 December or send to bankruptcy courts for launch of insolvency proceedings, reports Mint. Read more

JSW Infrastructure-Srei to buy Sterling Port in Dahej

A consortium of JSW Infrastructure, a part of Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group, and Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd is set to acquire the upcoming Sterling Port in Dahej from its lenders, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the matter. Read more

Life Healthcare said to weigh sale of Max Healthcare stake

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd, the second-largest private hospital owner in South Africa, is considering a sale of its stake in India’s Max Healthcare Ltd, people with knowledge of the matter, reports Bloomberg. Read more

Investor-cum-entrepreneur Abhay Soi-led Radiant Life Care is in preliminary discussions to buy a strategic stake in Max Healthcare (MHC) as Life Healthcare Group Holdings considers a sale of its stake in Analjit Singh’s hospital chain, several people with knowledge of the matter told The Economic Times. Read more

Govt to divest 1.5% in NMDC today at Rs153.5 per share

The government will on Tuesday begin the sale of 1.5% stake in NMDC at a floor price of Rs153.50 apiece, with an option to retain over-subscription of equal quantum, PTI reports. Read more

Vedanta leads Electrosteel race with highest offer

Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta submitted the highest bid for bankrupt Electrosteel Steels, ahead of a Tata Group bid, reports The Economic Times, citing two people aware of the matter. The other bidders were Renaissance Group promoted by Abhishek Dalmia and an overseas fund backed by Edelweiss. Read more

Last year in October, Mint had reported that Vedanta Resources Plc will invest roughly $9 billion in India over the next few years to expand its hydrocarbons, metals and mining businesses and meet more of India’s requirements of these commodities locally, citing executive chairman Anil Agarwal in an interview. Read more

Shapoorji arm set to acquire Adani’s Bandra-Kurla Complex project for Rs2,000 crore

Conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s investment arm Shapoorji Pallonji Investment Advisors is set to acquire a commercial project Inspire BKC in Mumbai’s business district Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from Adani Realty in a nearly Rs2,000-crore transaction, reports The Economic Times, citing two persons familiar with the development. Read more

Nazara buys majority stake in Chennai company

The IPO-bound Nazara Technologies, a mobile gaming company, has acquired a majority stake in Chennai-based NextWave Multimedia, which develops games and digital content focused on the sports genre, reports The Times of India. Read more

SJVN to buy back 5% shares of over Rs801 crore

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd said its board has approved a buyback proposal comprising 5% stake for over Rs801 crore. As on 5 January 2018, the promoters held 89.73% stake in the company, a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, PTI reports. Read more