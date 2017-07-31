Jaypee Infra Q1 net loss expands to Rs45 crore

Jaypee Infra’s total income from operations (net) during April-June quarter dropped to Rs320 crore, from Rs1,099.3 crore in the year-ago period. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Jaypee Infratech Ltd’s standalone net loss widened to Rs44.7 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2017.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs35.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Jaypee Infratech said in a BSE filing. The total income from operations (net) during April-June quarter dropped to Rs320 crore, from Rs1,099.3 crore in the year-ago period.