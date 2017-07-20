Bajaj Auto Q1 profit falls about 6% to Rs924 crore

Bengaluru: Bajaj Auto Ltd posted a 5.6% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as sales were hit by the changeover to BS-IV compliant vehicles and the transition to the new goods and services tax (GST).

Profit was Rs924 crore ($143.48 million) in the first quarter ended 30 June, compared with Rs978 crore a year earlier, the country’s fourth largest automaker by market capitalisation said.

The company said it incurred a one-time charge of Rs32 crore as payment to dealers to compensate for losses incurred on GST introduction due to pre-GST inventory held as on 30 June.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs905 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data. Reuters