Bajaj Auto Q1 profit falls about 6% to Rs924 crore
Bajaj Auto posted a 5.6% fall in first quarter profit as sales were hit by the changeover to BS-IV compliant vehicles and the transition to the new GST
Bengaluru: Bajaj Auto Ltd posted a 5.6% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as sales were hit by the changeover to BS-IV compliant vehicles and the transition to the new goods and services tax (GST).
Profit was Rs924 crore ($143.48 million) in the first quarter ended 30 June, compared with Rs978 crore a year earlier, the country’s fourth largest automaker by market capitalisation said.
The company said it incurred a one-time charge of Rs32 crore as payment to dealers to compensate for losses incurred on GST introduction due to pre-GST inventory held as on 30 June.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs905 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data. Reuters