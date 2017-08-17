Tata Sons directs group companies to cut all business ties with Cyrus Mistry’s group

All Tata Group companies are said to be acting on the Tata Sons directive, which came to them on 14 August. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Tata Sons board, under N. Chandrasekaran, has ordered its group companies to sever all business ties with Cyrus and Shapoor Mistry’s Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the group companies, including Tata Power & Co. Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and Trent Ltd, by a Tata Sons official.

Almost 50 companies of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group will be affected by the Tata Sons board decision taken on 9 August. All Tata Group companies are said to be acting on the Tata Sons directive, which came to them on 14 August, the ET report said.

“As the promoter and principal shareholder of your company and as the custodian of the ‘Tata’ brand, Tata Sons does not support any businesses dealing in any form, whether directly or indirectly, through contracts or subcontracting arrangements,” the newspaper reported, citing the directive signed by F.N. Subedar, chief operating officer of Tata Sons.

A Tata Sons spokesperson did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of Tata Sons, asked all the Tata group CEOs as early as October 2013 to cease all business relations with his father’s Shapoorji Pallonji Group to “avoid any conflict of interest charges against him later”, said a person aware of the matter, who declined to be identified. “What is left now are very small, insignificant businesses. So I don’t know what should one make out of this,” he said, referring to the directive.