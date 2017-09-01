Mahindra sales up 3.75% at 42,116 units in August

Mahindra & Mahindra’s sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were up 5.91% at 19,325 units as compared to 18,246 units in the same month last year. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported a 3.75% increase in total sales at 42,116 units in August. The company had sold 40,591 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were up 7.01% at 39,534 units last month as compared to 36,944 units in August 2016. Exports were down 29.72% at 2,582 units in August against 3,674 units in the same month last year.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were up 5.91% at 19,325 units as compared to 18,246 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales were up 16.50% at 16,303 units in August against 13,993 units in the year-ago period, M&M said.

M&M president Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said the upsurge in demand has been due to good monsoons and rural penetration.

“Our brands continue to gain traction despite several external challenges. As we get into festive season, we are confident of a good growth over the next couple of months, on the back of our diversified product portfolio,” he added.