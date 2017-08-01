Mahindra & Mahindra sales rise 6% at 41,747 units in July

Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, rose 21% at 20,962 units compared to 17,356 units in the same month last year. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Tuesday reported a 6% increase in total sales at 41,747 units in July.

The company had sold 39,458 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement. In the domestic market, sales were up 13% at 39,762 units last month compared to 35,305 units in July 2016. Exports were, however, down 52% at 1,985 units in July against 4,153 units in the same month last year. Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, rose 21% at 20,962 units compared to 17,356 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales were up 14% at 15,023 units in July this year against 13,168 units in the year-ago period, the company said. M&M president, automotive sector, Rajan Wadhera, said a good monsoon, successful roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) and a good run-up to the festive season gives the company confidence of achieving robust growth in second quarter.