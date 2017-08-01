Wipro launches Silicon Valley Innovation Centre in US

Wipro is committed to working more closely with start-ups, academia and leading technology companies in the Bay area, said Wipro CEO Abidali Z. Neemuchwala. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: IT major Wipro on Tuesday said it has set up a Silicon Valley Innovation Centre in Mountain View, California to develop and showcase next-generation technologies and solutions for enterprises.

The centre will showcase and demonstrate cutting-edge enterprise applications based on technologies to solve real-world business challenges faced by enterprises, Wipro said in a statement. These technologies include artificial intelligence, virtual reality, hyper spectral imaging, machine vision and collaborative robotics and automation. Wipro said the centre will also serve as a value creator for technology start-ups, small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs.

The centre will also support the company’s collaboration with technology start-ups in the Bay Area through Wipro Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Wipro Ltd. Wipro Ventures is a $100 million fund, which focuses on investing in early- to mid-stage start-ups.

“Wipro is committed to working more closely with start-ups, academia and leading technology companies in the Bay area to help our clients achieve their desired digital transformation outcomes,” Wipro CEO and executive director Abidali Z. Neemuchwala said.

During the past decade, Wipro has invested over $2 billion in the US. The company has over 40 facilities across 23 states in the US. During the first six months of 2017, Wipro has hired over 1,600 employees and now employs over 14,000 in the US, the majority of whom are locals. The company said it will continue to recruit from top universities and also hire experienced professionals to build on the momentum of hiring locally in the US, which is its largest market.