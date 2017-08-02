Zoomcar launches one-way self-drive car service

Zoomcar’s Hop service would be available across 24 cities including intra-state and eventually inter-state routes as well. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Coimbatore: Zoomcar, India’s first 100% self-drive car rental company, on Wednesday announced the launch of Hop, a one-way intercity self-drive service, in Coimbatore.

The new one-way intercity self-service facility allows a customer to travel from point A to point B which would enable customers to pick up a car from Zoomcar location from one city and drop it off at a Zoomcar location in another city, a company release said.

The launch of one-way inter-city service adds flexibility and options to people’s travel plans, it said. Hop service would be available across 24 cities including intra-state and eventually inter-state routes as well, the release said.

The 24 routes include Bengaluru–Mysore, Bengaluru–Mangaluru, Mangaluru-Mysuru, Mumbai–Pune, Ahmedabad-Surat, Kolkata–Siliguri, Chennai–Coimbatore, Vijayawada–Vizag.

“With the launch of Hop, the company is offering a new level of convenience for our 20 lakh-plus Zoomcar customer base. We expect demand from both business and leisure travellers,” Zoomcar CEO and co-founder Greg Moran said in the release.

Stating that the company had expanded from seven cities in 2016 to 24 cities in 2017, he said it looks forward to expanding to more than 30 cities later this quarter.