TVS Motor sales up 15.7% in August

TVS Motor’s total two-wheeler sales rose to 3,09,146 units in August, from 2,67,670 units sold in the corresponding month of 2016. Photo: Mint

Chennai: Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor has recorded a 15.7% rise in its sales in August at 317,563 units. The Chennai-based company, had recorded total sales at 274,303 units during the corresponding month of 2016.

The company’s total two-wheeler sales rose to 3,09,146 units in August 2017 from 2,67,670 units sold in same month of 2016. In the domestic market, sales of two-wheelers rose to 2,70,544 units from 2,38,984 units sold in August 2016.

Scooter sales in August rose to 1,14,354 units from 76,752 units sold during the same month of 2016. Motorcycle sales, however, slipped to 1,11,927 units in August 2017 as against 1,14,195 units sold in the same month of 2016.

On the exports front, the company said it grew by 33.7% to 45,604 units in August 2017 from 34,097 units sold in August 2017. Sales of two-wheeler in the overseas market grew by 34.6% to 38,602 units in August 2017 from 28,686 units sold in the same month of 2016. The company said the sales of three-wheelers grew by 26.9% to 8,417 units in August 2017 from 6,633 units sold in the same month of 2016.