Reliance Industries Q1 profit rises to Rs9,079 crore

Mumbai: Energy giant Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday reported a consolidated quarterly net profit of 28% for the quarter ended 30 June, lifted by a higher-than-expected refining margin.

Net profit rose to Rs9,079 crore in the quarter ended June from Rs7,113 crore a year earlier, said the country’s biggest company by market value, which also has businesses ranging from retail and yarn to telecom.

Revenue rose to Rs92,661 crore, an increase of 25.5% from Rs73,829 crore a year ago.

According to a Bloomberg poll of six brokers, RIL had been expected to post a net profit of Rs7,764.5 crore for the three months ended 30 June on net sales of Rs76,326 crore.

The company’s gross refining margin (GRM), or what it earns from turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel, came in at $11.9 per barrel.

Analysts had expected RIL to post a GRM of between $10.5 and $11.2 per barrel. Singapore’s benchmark GRM was flat at $6.4 per barrel in the quarter. RIL has reported a premium of $4-5 per barrel to the Singapore GRM.

RIL is the operator of the world’s biggest oil refining complex, at Jamnagar in Gujarat, with a refining capacity of 1.24 million barrels of oil per day.

During the June quarter, crude oil prices fell to an average of $50.8 per barrel from $54.6 in the March quarter. The rupee appreciated against the dollar, averaging Rs64.5 a dollar against Rs67 a dollar in the preceding three months.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of RIL, announced a rights issue (sale of shares to existing shareholders) to raise Rs20,000 crore via optionally convertible preferential shares.

RIL had on 27 June sought shareholders’ approval to raise as much as Rs25,000 crore through a private placement of non-convertible debt instruments. RIL will hold its annual general meeting on Friday.

RIL has invested Rs1.79 trillion in Jio so far and forecast the investment to increase to Rs2.5 trillion by fiscal 2020.

Before the earnings announcement, RIL shares closed at Rs1,528.70, down 0.31%, on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex closed flat at 31,904.40 points.