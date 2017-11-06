Ease of doing business: State-wise ranking likely in January

State governments are taking several steps such as setting up of single window system for approvals to improve ease of doing business. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The commerce and industry ministry is likely to release state-wise ranking for ease of doing business by January, a senior official said.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana jointly topped the 2016 all-India state-wise ease of doing business rankings. The move is aimed at triggering competition among states to attract investments and improve business climate. The last date for uploading evidence of reforms implemented by the states has been extended to Tuesday.

“We are trying to release the ranking by January or February,” the ministry official said. State governments are taking several steps such as setting up of single window system for approvals to improve ease of doing business, the official added.

Last year’s state-wise rankings were based on a 340-point business reform action plan and their implementation by the states. The parameters include areas such as construction permit, labour regulation, environmental registration, access to information, land availability, and single window system.

According to World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report, India has jumped 30 places to 100th rank. The department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP), is working with the World Bank to recognise over 200 reforms that will help propel India into the Top 50.