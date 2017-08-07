Livemint

M&M chairman Anand Mahindra’s salary up 16.38% at Rs7.67crore in FY17

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd chairman Anand Mahindra took home a salary of Rs7.67 crore during 2016-17, an increase of 16.38% from the previous fiscal, said M&M’s annual report
M&M chairman Anand Mahindra. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) chairman Anand Mahindra took home a salary of Rs7.67 crore during 2016-17, an increase of 16.38% from the previous fiscal, said the company’s annual report.

In terms of ratio of his remuneration to that of the median remuneration of employees, it was 108:27, the report added. Similarly, managing director Pawan Goenka received Rs7.39 crore as remuneration, excluding perquisite value of ESOPs exercised for 2016-17. This was an increase of 15.86%, said the report.

The ratio of Goenka’s remuneration to that of the median remuneration of employees was 104:43. As per the report, the median remuneration of employees of the company in 2016-17 was at Rs7.08 lakh. “In the financial year, there was an increase of 0.43% in the median remuneration of employees,” it added. The report further said the average percentage decrease made in the salaries of employees other than managerial personnel in 2016-17 was 1.46% whereas the decrease in the managerial remuneration for the year was 7.35%.

“The remuneration of the executive chairman and the managing director is decided based on the individual performance, inflation, prevailing industry trends and benchmarks,” it said. The report also said M&M Group CFO and CIO V.S. Parthasarathy received Rs3.52 crore as remuneration, excluding perquisite value of ESOPs exercised, up 19.74% from the previous year.

First Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 03 46 PM IST
