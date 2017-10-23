India Post Payments Bank appoints Vodafone M-Pesa’s Suresh Sethi as MD, CEO

India Post Payments Bank says Suresh Sethi was selected by the Banks Board Bureau from among top contenders for the post, from both public and private sector banking and fintech professionals. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India Post Payments Bank Monday said it has appointed Suresh Sethi, former Vodafone M-Pesa managing director, as the bank’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

Sethi takes over from AP Singh who had been the interim MD and CEO of India Post Payments Bank since January 2017.

The India Post Payments Bank had targeted to set-up 650 branches across country by September this year but it now aims to complete the rollout of these branches by early next year.

“India Post Payments Bank has appointed Suresh Sethi, the former MD of Vodafone M-Pesa Ltd as its managing director and chief executive officer,” an official statement said.

India Post Payments Bank said that Sethi had been selected by the Banks Board Bureau from among top contenders for the post, from both public and private sector banking and financial technologies tech professionals.

Sethi has broad international experience of over 27 years in the Banking and Financial Services industry with Citigroup, YES Bank and Vodafone M-Pesa across India, Kenya, UK, Argentina and the US. He has extensively worked in the financial inclusion space leveraging Fintech and digital led innovation.

India Post Payments Bank has been incorporated as a public limited company under the department of posts with 100% government equity. The bank offers interest rate of 4.5% on deposits up to Rs25,000; 5% on deposits of Rs25,000-50,000 and 5.5% on Rs50,000-1,00,000. An account holder in payments bank can deposit up top Rs 1 lakh, withdraw cash from authorised centres and make payments as done in case of normal saving bank accounts.