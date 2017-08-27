Infosys employees focus on ‘next big idea’, unperturbed by boardroom blues

The video posted on Infosys’s Facebook page received over 150,000 views and more than 2,100 likes. It had also been shared 786 times as on 26 August. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Shrugging off a week-long upheaval at the Infosys board, employees stepped in to restore client confidence through a video saying they continue to focus on the “next big idea”, unperturbed by the recent events at the company.

The video, which was shared on Infosys’s official Facebook page, received over 150,000 views and more than 2,100 likes. It had also been shared 786 times as on 26 August.

The said video—posted on the same day (24 August) Infosys appointed Nandan Nilekani as its new chairman—starts with the caption: “The world is focusing on Infosys, what are you focusing on? We ask the Infoscions.”

Infosys, which has over two lakh employees, has been hogging headlines as the founders and the management engaged in a war of words—often publicly on allegations of governance lapses at the company.

Last week saw the founders staging a dramatic coup, bringing back co-founder Nandan Nilekani as its chairman, replacing R. Seshasayee.

The entire episode has also seen exits of chief executive officer Vishal Sikka and two other independent board members.

The company has rushed into a damage control mode. Apart from the video featuring employees, Infosys also held marathon investor calls and a press meet within hours of Nilekani taking over on the evening of 24 August.

Nilekani has said his priorities include putting in place a long-term governance structure, bringing in stability at the firm and repairing relations with “valued iconic” founder N.R. Narayana Murthy.

Besides, Nilekani is reaching out to clients and employees to address any concerns they might have in the wake of these sudden changes.

The video features young Infoscions making statements like “everyone seems to have an opinion about Infosys. I have one too. Nothing is going to stop us. Not this, not anything”.

Another employee is seen saying: “I have no control over what happens in the boardroom. What I have control over is my next big idea and how it is going to impact my clients”.

While an employee notes that the company has seen troubled times before, a colleague maintains that it’s business as usual for the Bengaluru-based company.