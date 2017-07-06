Beijing debt alarm puts spotlight on Fosun, Wanda deals in India

Mumbai: Chinese conglomerates Fosun and Wanda, have both been trying to build their India presence.

Last year, Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd, the Hong Kong-listed firm controlled by Fosun International, acquired India’s Gland Pharma Ltd for $1.3 billion (Rs8,700 crore), one of the largest inbound buyouts in the pharma sector.

Fosun acquired an approximate 86% stake in Gland, including the 36% stake held by US-based private equity (PE) firm KKR and Co. Fosun outbid US pharma firm Baxter International Inc. and the Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd to enter India, the world’s third largest pharma market after the US and Japan in terms of volume.

Fosun International also entered India’s PE space last year by setting up an India office under the leadership of Rahul Raisurana, a former managing director at Standard Chartered Private Equity’s India unit, Mint reported in May 2016.

And in March Fosun Kinzon Capital, the venture capital (VC) arm of Fosun invested, along with Sequoia Capital India, $15 million in Ixigo, a travel search application. This deal marked the first VC investment by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International in India.

Fosun International entered into a strategic partnership with Iron Pillar Capital Management Ltd, a VC fund focused on mid-stage tech investments, to target opportunities in India, Mint reported in January.

Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun, nicknamed China’s Warren Buffett, has a net worth of $5 billion, according to Bloomberg News. Fosun International has interests in wealth management, pharmaceuticals, mining, steel and realty.

Dalian Wanda Group, one of China’s most prominent developers, made a big-bang entry into India this year by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Haryana to develop Wanda Industrial New City. With a planned investment of $10 billion, Wanda plans to develop industrial townships, and retail and residential properties in Haryana over the next 10 years.

Dalian Wanda has been pushing for certain concessions as well as relaxation in regulatory norms. The world’s largest property developer wants to bring $10 billion into India as external commercial borrowings (ECBs) against the $750 million limit permitted by the Reserve Bank of India, a February report by Press Trust of India said.

Established in 1988, Wanda Group is ranked 385th on the Fortune Global 500 List in 2015. In 2016 its assets amounted to 796.2 billion yuan ($117 billion) with operating revenue of 255 billion yuan ($37 billion).

Dalian Wanda is the world’s largest cinema chain operator and is looking for opportunities in India. The Chinese conglomerate was in talks with multiplex owners to acquire assets and enter the Indian market, Mint reported in May 2016.

However, the talks fell through over a valuation mismatch, said an investment banker in the know. Wanda is still keen to enter the Indian cinema industry, and is looking for a buyout at a reasonable price, the banker added, asking not to be identified.