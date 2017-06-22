Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 05 56 PM IST

Accenture’s net revenue rises 5.1%

Accenture reported a 5.1% increase in quarterly net revenue as the its investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings paid off

Rishika Sadam
Accenture has been investing heavily on acquisitions to boost its digital, cloud and security-related offerings. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Accenture has been investing heavily on acquisitions to boost its digital, cloud and security-related offerings. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Latest News »

Bengaluru: Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1% increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company’s investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.

Net revenue rose to $8.87 billion from $8.43 billion in the third quarter ended 31 May.

Net income attributable to Accenture fell to $669.5 million or $1.05 per share, from $897.2 million or $1.41 per share a year earlier.

Accenture has been investing heavily on acquisitions to boost its digital, cloud and security-related offerings, which make up about half its total revenue. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 05 56 PM IST
Topics: Accenture profit results quarterly results markets

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share