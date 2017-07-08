Century Ply head Sajjan Bhajanka to step down as independent director of Emami
Sajjan Bhajanka will be replaced by Kolkata-based business C.K. Dhanuka, chairman of the Dhunseri Group, which has interests in petrochemicals and tea
Kolkata: Sajjan Bhajanka, chairman of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, is stepping down as independent director of Emami Ltd, and is to be replaced by another Kolkata-based businessman, C.K. Dhanuka, on the board of the consumer goods maker.
Bhajanka said he was independent director for three years, but did not wish to continue because he wanted to focus on the expansion of his own company.
He will be replaced by Dhanuka, chairman of the Dhunseri Group, which has interests in petrochemicals and tea.
First Published: Sat, Jul 08 2017. 01 32 AM IST
