Last Published: Sat, Jul 08 2017. 01 32 AM IST

Century Ply head Sajjan Bhajanka to step down as independent director of Emami

Sajjan Bhajanka will be replaced by Kolkata-based business C.K. Dhanuka, chairman of the Dhunseri Group, which has interests in petrochemicals and tea

Soumonty Kanungo
Sajjan Bhajanka said he did not wish to continue as independent director at Emami as he wants to focus on the expansion of his own company.
Kolkata: Sajjan Bhajanka, chairman of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, is stepping down as independent director of Emami Ltd, and is to be replaced by another Kolkata-based businessman, C.K. Dhanuka, on the board of the consumer goods maker.

Bhajanka said he was independent director for three years, but did not wish to continue because he wanted to focus on the expansion of his own company.

    He will be replaced by Dhanuka, chairman of the Dhunseri Group, which has interests in petrochemicals and tea.

    First Published: Sat, Jul 08 2017. 01 32 AM IST
    Topics: Century Ply Sajjan Bhajanka Emami C.K. Dhanuka Dhunseri Group

