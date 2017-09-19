Mumbai rains: Flight operations halted, restarted at airport

A woman waits for transport in the rain in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Mumbai: Flight operations at the Mumbai airport were suspended for nearly half an hour as visibility dropped well below the required 550 metre-mark following heavy rains and lightning that lashed the city on Tuesday evening.

Around 20 flights were affected with seven of them being diverted to Hyderabad, Vadodara and Ahmedabad airports and the rest forced to ‘go-around’ (abort landing on final approach) when the only runway was closed in the evening, people with the Mumbai airport said.

The Mumbai airport handles around 930 arrivals and departures a day, with 42 movements per hour on an average. “The visibility dropped to 250 metres at around 1849 hours (6.49 pm), forcing the airport authorities to shut operations. It could only be resumed at 1916 hours (7.16 pm) after the visibility improved,” the people said.

Heavy rains coupled with thunder and lightning lashed Mumbai this afternoon, slowing down movement of vehicular traffic and suburban trains. The city is fearing a repeat of the massive floods last month that brought Mumbai to a halt as most part of the island city, home to around 20 million residents, went under floodwaters and slush.