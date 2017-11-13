Gillette India Q2 net profit rises 17% to Rs64 crore

Total income of Gillette India during the quarter under review stood at Rs409.15 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Gillette India Ltd on Monday reported a 17.32% increase in its net profit at Rs64.34 crore for the quarter ended September. The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit at Rs54.84 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Gillette India said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs409.15 crore as against Rs428.17 crore in the year-ago period.

“Driven by focus on brand fundamentals, the comparable sales were up 10% versus year ago,” the company said, adding that reported sales were down 3% due to changes in treatment of indirect taxes post GST.

While sales in grooming segment was up 1%, sales in oral care was up 35% compared to the year ago period, it added.

Gillette India stock closed 2.12% down at Rs5,861.35 apiece on BSE on Monday, while the Sensex fell 0.84% to close at Rs33,033.56 points.