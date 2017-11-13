 Gillette India Q2 net profit rises 17% to Rs64 crore - Livemint
Last Published: Mon, Nov 13 2017. 05 02 PM IST

Gillette India Q2 net profit rises 17% to Rs64 crore

Gillette India reports net profit of Rs64.34 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, compared to Rs54.84 crore during the same period last year
PTI
Total income of Gillette India during the quarter under review stood at Rs409.15 crore. Photo: Bloomberg
Total income of Gillette India during the quarter under review stood at Rs409.15 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Gillette India Ltd on Monday reported a 17.32% increase in its net profit at Rs64.34 crore for the quarter ended September. The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit at Rs54.84 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Gillette India said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs409.15 crore as against Rs428.17 crore in the year-ago period.

“Driven by focus on brand fundamentals, the comparable sales were up 10% versus year ago,” the company said, adding that reported sales were down 3% due to changes in treatment of indirect taxes post GST.

While sales in grooming segment was up 1%, sales in oral care was up 35% compared to the year ago period, it added.

Gillette India stock closed 2.12% down at Rs5,861.35 apiece on BSE on Monday, while the Sensex fell 0.84% to close at Rs33,033.56 points.

First Published: Mon, Nov 13 2017. 05 02 PM IST
