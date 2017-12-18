Deals Buzz: Bain Capital takes $450 million bridge loan to fund Axis Bank deal

Bain Capital has taken a $450 million bridge loan from JP Morgan Chase to finance its multi-billion bet on third-largest lender Axis Bank. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

CPPIB, GIC eye Baring PE’s stake in RMZ Corp

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Singapore’s GIC Pte Ltd are in separate negotiations with Baring Private Equity Partners India to acquire the latter’s stake in property developer RMZ Corp., reports Mint, citing two persons aware of the matter. Read more

Mahindra Finance explores acquisitions, looks to list some units

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, which raised over Rs1,000 crore by selling shares to financial institutions earlier this month, is considering strategic acquisitions across its various verticals, reports Mint, citing a top company official. Read more

UBS sees non-banking financial companies lining up for IPOs in 2018

European financial services firm UBS AG expects its Indian investment banking business to become a bigger part of its global franchise due to stronger equity capital markets and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, senior executives said at a media roundtable on Friday, reported Mint. Read more

French aerospace firm Thales buys European SIM maker Gemalto

French aerospace and defence group Thales said on Sunday it has bought European SIM manufacturer Gemalto in a bid to become a global leader in digital security. The aerospace giant paid €51 ($60) a share for Gemalto, a premium of 57% over the closing price on 8 December, Thales said in a statement, reports AFP. Read more

KKR committed more than $500 million to real estate projects this year

KKR India Asset Finance Pvt. Ltd committed more than $500 million to residential projects in India in 2017, the highest in any year for the local real estate investment unit of the global private equity firm, reports Mint. Read more

Bain Capital takes $450 million bridge loan to fund Axis deal

Bain Capital has taken a $450 million bridge loan from JP Morgan Chase to finance its multi-billion bet on third-largest lender Axis Bank, as the Boston, Massachusetts-headquartered alternative asset manager moves towards the last leg of concluding the largest private equity deal here, reports The Economic Times. Read more

On 11 November, Mint had reported that Axis Bank Ltd had approved raising up to Rs11,625.8 crore ($1.78 billion) through a private placement of shares from a clutch of investors led by private equity fund Bain Capital. Read more

Warburg close to buying 49% stake in CAMS

Private equity fund Warburg Pincus is close to buying a 49% stake in Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), India’s largest share registry and transfer agent, valuing the company at about Rs3,500 crore, reports The Economic Times, citing two people with direct knowledge of the plan. Read more

Amazon to strengthen fintech space with stake in Capital Float

Online retail giant Amazon is looking to expand its footprint in the financial technology space and is in talks to invest in digital lending startup Capital Float, reports The Economic Times, citing two persons aware of the development. Read more

Maxis is not ready to give up on Aircel, yet

Malaysia’s Maxis Bhd, led by billionaire Ananda Krishnan, remains committed to its loss-making Indian telecom operations after having invested $7 billion over a decade without generating returns, reports The Economic Times, citing people aware of the matter. Read more

Tata Teleservices in talks with Indian lenders to repay debt early

Tata Teleservices is in talks with Indian lenders to repay its debt before its maturity so that it can cut its finance cost and shut down its loss-making wireless telephony business. The board of the company is meeting on 20 December to take a call on repaying its non-convertible bonds worth at least Rs625 crore before their maturity date, according to a banker, reports Business Standard. Read more