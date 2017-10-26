Yes Bank Q2 profit rises 25% at Rs1,002.73 crore

Yes Bank’s gross NPAs stood at Rs2,720.34 crore, up 196.76% from Rs916.68 crore a year ago. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint

Mumbai: Yes Bank Ltd on Thursday said net profit for the September quarter rose 25.1% due to higher net interest income and other income.

The private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs1,002.73 crore in the quarter under review against Rs801.54 crore a year ago. According to 18 analysts polled by Bloomberg, the bank was expected to post a profit of Rs1,035.50 crore.

Net interest income (NII) or the core income a bank earns by giving loans increased 33.49% to Rs1,885.09 crore from last year’s Rs1,412.16 crore. Other income was up 35.43% to Rs1,248.44 crore from Rs921.86 crore a year ago.

Asset quality of the bank worsened. As a percentage of total loans, gross non-performing assets (NPA) rose to 1.82% as compared to 0.97% in the previous quarter and 0.83% in the year-ago quarter. Net NPAs were at 1.04% in the September quarter compared to 0.39% in the previous quarter and 0.29% in the same quarter last year.

Provisions and contingencies surged 176.5% to Rs447.06 crore from Rs161.67 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, it grew 56.44% from Rs285.78 crore.

Gross NPAs stood at Rs2,720.34 crore, up 196.76% from Rs916.68 crore a year ago.

The rise in bad loans followed the divergence from Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) asset classification for fiscal 2017.

For Yes Bank, the divergence in gross bad loans—the difference between RBI’s assessment and that reported by the lender—stood at around Rs6,355.20 crore at end March 2017, while the divergence in provisions was at Rs1,535.90 crore.

The bank on Thursday said out of the total divergence of Rs6,355.20 crore, 26.6% of loans were net payments while 47% of loans were upgraded as standard on account of satisfactory conduct and 19.2% were classified as non-performing assets.

Advances for the quarter grew 34.9% to Rs1.49 trillion from a year ago. Deposits went up by 23.41% to Rs1.58 trillion.

On Thursday, shares of Yes Bank ended at Rs331.70 on BSE, up 1.24% from previous close while India’s benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.32% to closed at 33147.13 points.