Last Published: Thu, Jul 20 2017. 07 58 PM IST

BMR’s M&A, risk consulting business to be merged with KPMG India

BMR’s M&A merger with KPMG India will bring together strengths of both organisations across corporate finance, transactions tax, transaction support and risk consulting businesses

PTI
A screen grab of KPMG India website
A screen grab of KPMG India website

    Mumbai: Advisory firm, KPMG India, on Thursday announced merger of transactions (merger and acquisition) and risk consulting business of BMR with it.

    This merger will bring together strengths of both organisations across corporate finance, transactions tax, transaction support and risk consulting businesses – areas in which BMR has a strong presence.

    “The combined domain expertise of the two firms will significantly enhance our impact in the domestic market, strengthening our ‘one M&A’ initiative and our risk consulting offerings,” KPMG India chairman and CEO, Arun M Kumar, said in statement today.

    BMR’s co-founder and partner, Sanjay Mehta, who leads the risk and business advisory practise there, will join as a senior advisor at KPMG. Rohit Berry, head of M&A at BMR will join KPMG as deputy head of deal advisory. Vivek Gupta, who leads the transaction tax and restructuring vertical at BMR will now head the tax M&A team at KPMG.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 20 2017. 07 58 PM IST
    Topics: BMR KPMG India Merger Acquisition Arun M Kumar

