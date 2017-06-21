Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 11 22 AM IST

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick quits as CEO

Travis Kalanick’s exit came under pressure from Uber’s investors, who were seeking his exit, says a New York Times report

Subrat Patnaik
A file photo of Uber Technologies co-founder Travis Kalanick. Photo: Reuters
A file photo of Uber Technologies co-founder Travis Kalanick. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Uber Technologies Inc. co-founder Travis Kalanick stepped down as chief executive of the ride-hailing service, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Kalanick’s exit came under pressure from Uber’s investors, who were seeking his exit, the paper reported citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Uber was not immediately available to comment outside regular US working hours. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 11 21 AM IST
