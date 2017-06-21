Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick quits as CEO
Travis Kalanick’s exit came under pressure from Uber’s investors, who were seeking his exit, says a New York Times report
Bengaluru: Uber Technologies Inc. co-founder Travis Kalanick stepped down as chief executive of the ride-hailing service, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
Kalanick’s exit came under pressure from Uber’s investors, who were seeking his exit, the paper reported citing people with knowledge of the situation.
Uber was not immediately available to comment outside regular US working hours. Reuters
