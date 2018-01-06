 NACL Industries gets board approval to raise Rs3,000 crore - Livemint
Last Published: Sat, Jan 06 2018. 03 11 PM IST

NACL Industries gets board approval to raise Rs3,000 crore

PTI
NACL Industries says the extra general meeting (EGM) to seek shareholders’ nod for the proposal will take place on 3 February. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: NACL Industries, a leading player in crop protection business, on Saturday said its board has approved to raise Rs3,000 crore to fund its growth plans.

The company’s board has approved to raise funds to the tune of Rs3,000 crore for meeting growth plans, NACL Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The firm, formerly known as Nagarjuna Agrochem Ltd, has worked out a plan to grow its exports as well as domestic business by developing a pipeline of new products, it added.

The company is also planning to expand production of intermediates and bio-products, it said.

The extra general meeting (EGM) to seek shareholders’ nod for the proposal will take place on 3 February, it added.

First Published: Sat, Jan 06 2018. 02 51 PM IST
