Last Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 01 23 PM IST

Uber removes driver for ‘misbehaviour’ with female passenger near Trivandrum

The decision to remove driver was taken based on an internal investigation in this regard, Uber said in a statement

PTI
The incident of sacking of driver by Uber happened at Aakkulam, a suburb near Trivandrum, while the woman was returning home from her workplace at Kazakkuttam on 13 June night. Photo: AP
The incident of sacking of driver by Uber happened at Aakkulam, a suburb near Trivandrum, while the woman was returning home from her workplace at Kazakkuttam on 13 June night. Photo: AP

Thiruvananthapuram: Cab aggregator Uber on Thursday said the company has removed from service the driver, who had allegedly misbehaved with a woman IT professional at Technopark here.

The decision to remove him was taken based on an internal investigation in this regard, the company said in a statement. The behaviour of this nature from the driver has no place on the Uber app, it said.

“What has been described is deeply upsetting. The behaviour of this nature has no place on the Uber app”, it said. “We internally investigated the matter and the driver partner was immediately barred from accessing the app,” Uber spokesperson said in the statement.

Based on a complaint from ‘Prathidhwani,’ a socio- cultural outfit of the Technopark IT employees, local police had taken into custody the 32-year-old Uber taxi driver for allegedly misbehaving with the woman employee of the IT hub.

The incident happened at Aakkulam, a suburb near here, while the woman passenger was returning home from her workplace at Kazakkuttam on 13 June night.

First Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 01 23 PM IST
