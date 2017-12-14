Deals Buzz: KKR scouts buyers for 49% stake in producer of ‘Bigg Boss’ show

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Embassy Group’s Jitendra Virwani may buy Hard Rock Café franchisee

Jitendra Virwani, owner of Bengaluru-based real estate conglomerate Embassy Group, is close to buying a controlling stake in JSM Corp. Pvt. Ltd, which runs Hard Rock Café and California Pizza Kitchen in India, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Read more

TCG in talks to buy out Vornado Realty’s stake in India realty venture

The Chatterjee Group (TCG), promoted by non-resident investor Purnendu Chatterjee, is in talks to buy out Vornado Realty Trust, the strategic partner in its Indian real estate business, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Read more

Veritas Finance raises $10 million from CDC Group

CDC Group Plc, the UK government’s development finance institution, has invested $10 million (Rs65 crore) in Veritas Finance Pvt. Ltd, which lends to micro and small enterprises, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, Mint reported. Read more

CPPIB keen on investing more in India, says Mark Machin

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) wants to invest more in India in asset classes such as private credit and private equity, the pension fund’s president and chief executive officer Mark Machin said on Wednesday, reported Mint. Read more

China’s LONGi plans solar equipment manufacturing facility in India

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd may become the first Chinese company to set up a solar equipment manufacturing facility in India, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Read more

Video-sharing firm Clip raises funds from Matrix, others

Video-sharing platform Clip has raised an undisclosed amount of funding in a series A round led by Matrix Partners India, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Existing investors Shunwei Capital and India Quotient also participated in the round, reports Mint. Read more

Disney deal set to value Fox at more than $75 billion

Walt Disney Co.’s deal to buy film, television and international businesses from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. will value the latter at over $40 per share, or $75 billion, reports Reuters, citing a person familiar with the matter. Read more

KKR scouts buyers for 49% stake in producer of ‘Bigg Boss’ show

US private equity fund KKR is scouting for buyers for its 49% stake in Endemol Shine India, which produces popular reality television shows such as Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and MasterChef India, reports The Economic Times, citing people directly aware of the matter. Read more

PerkinElmer may invest over $100 million in India by 2022

American health technology firm PerkinElmer may invest over $100 million in tie-ups with the government and acquisitions mainly in reproductive health by 2022. The company, which acquired one of India’s largest providers of in-vitro diagnostic products earlier this year, is in talks with various government bodies and start-ups for potential investments, The Economic Times reported. Read more

Teabox picks up Rs50 crore from Singapore investor

Teabox, a premium tea brand which sells online, has picked up around Rs50 crore in a new round of financing led by Singapore-based RB Investments. The Siliguri-based company has also raised venture debt from DBS Bank as part of the funding, reports The Times of India. Read more

Digital tech deal sizes to increase, will stabilize in 2 years

Digital has suddenly taken the centrestage and companies are having to reinvent themselves. Digital deal sizes are growing and will stabilise as mainstream over the next 1-2 years, Sandeep Kishore, managing director and chief executive officer, Zensar, told The Times of India, in an interview. Read more

Flipkart completes buyback of employee stock options worth $100 million

India’s largest online retailer Flipkart has completed its $100 million repurchase of employee stock options (ESOPs), making it the largest-ever share buyback programme in the history of the Indian startup ecosystem, reports Mint. Read more