IFC’s asset management arm to invest $45 mn in Lighthouse’s PE fund

IFC is planning to invest $20 million in the third private equity fund of Lighthouse. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: International Finance Corp. (IFC), a part of the World Bank Group, and its asset management arm plan to invest $45 million in Lighthouse, a private equity firm focused on growth investments in India’s consumer sector.

IFC is planning to invest $20 million in the third private equity fund of Lighthouse, while the asset management arm of IFC is also considering a parallel investment of $25 million in the fund. “Lighthouse has received a commitment of $20 million for its third private equity fund, Lighthouse India Fund III. Additionally, IFC’s AMC is also considering a parallel investment of $25 million in the fund, which will bring the total investment by the IFC group to $45 million,” the PE firm said in a release.

Lighthouse India Fund III is a $200 million private equity fund, two-third of which has already been committed to by global marquee institutional investors, the release said. In 2017, Lighthouse invested Rs51 crore in Stylam Industries and Rs44 crore in Wow! Momos. In October this year, the firm invested Rs76 crore in V2 Retail, and has a few more deals in the pipeline for early next year.

“Lighthouse has returned 1.7 times of the invested capital on its first fund, with four more exits to go,” the statement added. The firm’s current and past investments include Bikaji Foods, Capital Trust, Cera Sanitaryware, Dhanuka Agritech, FabIndia Overseas, Kama Ayurveda, Suraksha Diagnostic, Unibic Foods and XSEED Education.