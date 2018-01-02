Kantar’s Arabinda Ghosh joins Dentsu X as chief strategy officer

Dentsu X, the media planning arm of Dentsu Aegis Network.

New Delhi: Dentsu X, the media planning arm of Dentsu Aegis Network, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Arabinda Ghosh as chief strategy officer.

Ghosh joins the agency from WPP Plc.-owned Kantar, where he was the key consultant to beverage maker Coca-Cola Co. and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, the world’s largest brewer, for their branding and communication development strategy.

Ghosh will report to Roopam Garg, chief client officer, Dentsu X India and will be based out of New Delhi.

With two decades of experience in research planning, Ghosh has worked with market research firm Nielsen as well as multiple Kantar brands. He has also worked with WPP-owned media agency The Media Edge (now Wavemaker) and Publicis-owned media agency Zenith India.

“Having worked with Arabinda on the Tata group media mandate in the past, I’m elated, once again to have him aboard, at Dentsu X. In these intervening years, Arabinda has grown tremendously with his rich experience on British American Tobacco, Coke and other business. He brings immense value to the company’s capabilities. We are increasingly bringing on board senior talent who can carry forward the learning of seamless integrated consumer and brand interaction to bear on our clients’ business,” said Divya Karani, chief executive, Dentsu X India.

Ghosh said on his new role: “I am excited because Dentsu X’s vision of ‘experience over exposure’ encapsulates the future of the entire communication ecosystem in a pithy way. I look forward to both being able to contribute and learn as we move forward.”