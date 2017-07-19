Livemint

Bata to expand to smaller towns through franchisees

Bata India is looking to scale up its franchisee network from 50 to 400 within five years, says chairman Uday Khanna

Soumonty Kanungo
Bata India is looking to start 100 new stores of its own, mostly in urban markets. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Bata India is looking to start 100 new stores of its own, mostly in urban markets. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Kolkata: Footwear maker Bata India Ltd on Tuesday said it will expand in smaller towns and rural markets through franchisees.

The company is looking to scale up its franchisee network from 50 to 400 within five years, said chairman Uday Khanna.

Bata currently has 50 such stores, said managing director and chief executive officer Rajeev Gopalakrishnan.

Alongside, the company is looking to start 100 new stores of its own, mostly in urban markets, he added.

First Published: Wed, Jul 19 2017. 01 25 AM IST
