HMVL posts Rs41 crore profit in Q2

Advertising revenue of HMVL declined 7.6% to Rs157 crore from Rs170.1 crore. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL), publisher of the Hindi daily Hindustan, on Monday reported a decline in quarterly net profit as weak macroeconomic trends spilled over into the three months ended September.

“We expect business sentiments to improve in second half of the year, paving the way for growth and therefore continue to invest behind Hindi business and in expanding our footprint in our key geographies,” HMVL chairperson Shobhana Bhartia said in a statement.

Bhartia said concerns around the goods and services tax and impact of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act were reflected in muted advertising spending across sectors. “The organization-wide cost management initiatives however have held us in good stead and we have been able to maintain margins despite lack of revenue growth,” she added.

Net profit fell 25% to Rs40.9 crore in the September quarter from Rs54.6 crore in the same period a year earlier, said HMVL, an affiliate of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint and Hindustan Times. Revenue fell 12.1% to Rs231.3 crore from Rs263.3 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating profitability, fell 21.8% to Rs65.7 crore from Rs84.1 crore.

Advertising revenue declined 7.6% to Rs157 crore from Rs170.1 crore. Circulation revenue declined 7% to Rs50 crore in the quarter from Rs53.8 crore a year earlier.

As part of a restructuring, the board of directors approved a proposal for the sale of HMVL’s entire investment (42.83%) in HT Digital Streams Ltd, the company’s content creation and management subsidiary, formed as a part of its efforts to become more relevant in the digital world, to HT Digital Ventures Ltd for a consideration of Rs76.75 crore, the company said.

“Post the proposed sale , HT Digital Streams Ltd shall cease to be an associate of the company,” it added.

The board of directors also decided to transfer the B2C (business to consumer) division of India Education Services Pvt. Ltd (IESPL), which is in the higher education business, by way of a demerger scheme to HMVL.